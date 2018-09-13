Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as limited practice participant
Burkhead (concussion) was officially a limited practice participant Thursday.
Burkhead missed practice Wednesday, so that's a step in the right direction. That said, unless the running back is medically cleared and able to practice fully Friday, he'll probably draw a "questionable" injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
