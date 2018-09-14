Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 2
Burkhead (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
After missing practice Wednesday, Burkhead worked in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Sony Michel (knee) is also listed as questionable after another full week of limited sessions. That currently leaves James White and newcomer Kenjon Barner as the team's healthiest backfield options. If cleared in advance of Sunday's contest, Burkhead would likely head the Patriots' Week 2 ground attack, but chances are his status (as well as Michel's) won't be confirmed until shortly before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.
