Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 4
Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Burkhead practiced in a limited fashion all week, and there hasn't been anything to suggest his Week 4 status is in peril. Those considering the versatile back in lineups this week will still want to verify his status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, however. Perhaps a bigger concern with regard to his fantasy upside this weekend is the looming return of pass-catching ace James White, who sat out Week 3's contest. Moreover, Sony Michel is a candidate to see increased touches in the hopes of that he bounces back after logging nine carries for just 11 yards and a TD in his most recent outing. Burkhead therefore profiles as a deeper league/flex option, whose weekly volume is at the whim of a coaching staff that tends to script carry allotments dictated by game flow and matchup-specific game plans.
