Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 5
Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after logging limited practice sessions all week.
We expect him to play this weekend, but now that James White is back in the mix (after being unavailable in Week 3) along with Sony Michel, Burkhead profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option. That's because his weekly volume is in the hands of a coaching staff that tends to script backfield touch allotments dictated by game flow and matchup-specific game plans.
