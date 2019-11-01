Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 9

Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Burkhead returned to action in the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Browns, and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we'd expect him to be a go Sunday night. Burkhead's Week 9 status gains added import, with James White now listed as questionable with a toe injury. If White ends up limited or out this weekend, Burkhead would likely absorb a decent share of the team's change-of-pace duties behind lead back Sony Michel.