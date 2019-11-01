Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 9
Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Burkhead returned to action in the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Browns, and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we'd expect him to be a go Sunday night. Burkhead's Week 9 status gains added import, with James White now listed as questionable with a toe injury. If White ends up limited or out this weekend, Burkhead would likely absorb a decent share of the team's change-of-pace duties behind lead back Sony Michel.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Posts 13 snaps in return to action•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Still limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...