Burkhead (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday.

The same applies to both James White (ankle) and Mike Gillislee (knee). The Boston Herald relays that Burkhead appeared to be favoring his knee some at practice this week, so even if he is active Saturday, Burkhead could be limited in his return to action, while working behind the team's backfield leader, Dion Lewis.