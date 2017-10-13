Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable
Burkhead (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Burkhead would seem to have a decent chance to return to action after practicing in a limited fashion all week, but for now he's behind James White, the team's primary pass-catching back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back, in the Patriots' RB pecking order.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected to play Week 6•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as doubtful this week•
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.