Play

Burkhead (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Burkhead would seem to have a decent chance to return to action after practicing in a limited fashion all week, but for now he's behind James White, the team's primary pass-catching back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back, in the Patriots' RB pecking order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories