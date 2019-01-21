Burkhead carried 12 times for 41 yards and two TDs and hauled in all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.

In chilly game conditions in Kansas City, Burkhead was a key cog in the Patriots' game script, while working behind Sony Michel (29 carries) and along with change-of-pace ace James White (four catches). Looking ahead, Burkhead will remain involved in the team's backfield plans against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but game flow in that contest could well result in a dip in volume for the versatile back, who previously logged four carries and one catch in New England's divisional-round win over the Chargers.