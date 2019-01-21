Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs 12 carries in win
Burkhead carried 12 times for 41 yards and two TDs and hauled in all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.
In chilly game conditions in Kansas City, Burkhead was a key cog in the Patriots' game script, while working behind Sony Michel (29 carries) and along with change-of-pace ace James White (four catches). Looking ahead, Burkhead will remain involved in the team's backfield plans against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but game flow in that contest could well result in a dip in volume for the versatile back, who previously logged four carries and one catch in New England's divisional-round win over the Chargers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...