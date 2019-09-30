Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs 12 snaps in Week 4

Burkhead caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Burkhead -- who headed into the contest listed as questionable with a foot injury -- logged 12 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in the contest, while James White recorded 34 snaps and Sony Michel was on the field for 29. White's return from a one-week absence clearly cut in Burkhead's Week 4 workload and it's quite possible that his foot issue was part of the equation that led to him going without a carry Sunday. Though we'd expect Burkhead to be more involved in the team's attack in Week 5 against Washington, his weekly volume is going to be difficult to predict when both Michel and White are also available.