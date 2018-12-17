Burkhead was on the field for 16 of the Patriots' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers, en route to carrying four times for 25 yards and hauling in all three of his targets for 18 yards.

Burkhead was once again out-snapped in Week 15 by both James White (25) and Sony Michel (23). In that time-share context, Burkhead adds depth and versatility to New England's backfield, but he isn't a reliable fantasy option.