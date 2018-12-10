Burkhead logged 17 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins, en route to carrying four times for two yards and catching one pass for two yards.

Burkhead was out-snapped by both Sony Michel (34) and James White (33), a trend that figures to continue as long as his backfield counterparts remain healthy. In his current complementary role, Burkhead isn't a reliable fantasy option, but his return to the mix adds valuable versatility and stretch run depth to New England's ground game.