Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs 19 snaps in Week 11
Burkhead was on the field for 19 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
With Mike Gillislee a healthy scratch for the second straight game, Burkhead worked behind Dion Lewis (26 snaps, 10 carries) en route to rushing five times for 16 yards and hauling in four of his six targets for 21 yards. Meanwhile, it's notable that Burkhead's fumble on the Patriots' opening drive didn't result in an extended benching, while fellow running back James White was barely used in the passing game. Looking ahead, Burkhead is an option in deeper PPR formats, but with so many mouths to feed in the New England offense, his volume figures to vary from week-to-week, thanks to the coaching staff's tendency to roll out context or opponent-specific game plans.
