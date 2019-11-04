Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs 24 snaps Sunday

Burkhead logged 24 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens, en route to carrying four times for 18 yards and catching one of his two targets for 16 yards.

James White led the team's running backs with 28 snaps, while the team's usual lead option Sony Michel logged just 15 snaps in a contest in which game-flow worked against the Patriots pounding the ball via the ground. The team is on bye in Week 10, with a Nov. 17 road game against the Eagles next up for New England. Burkhead, who has been managing a foot issue of late, should benefit from the time off, so we'll have to see if he's still on the team's injury report in advance of Week 11 action.