Burkhead carried four times for 12 yards and caught three passes (on four targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Burkhead was on the field for 25 of a possible 52 snaps on offense, as he continues to work in a timeshare with Damien Harris (21 snaps, 10 carries) and James White (10 snaps, no carries/one catch). White's limited involvement in Week 7 wasn't typical, and looking ahead to this coming Sunday's game against the Bills, Burkhead remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option due to his unreliable weekly volume.