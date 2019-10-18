Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice session
Burkhead (foot) remained limited at practice Friday.
Given that he's been able to practice in a limited fashion of late, Burkhead -- who has missed two straight games -- could possibly return to action in Week 7 against the Jets, but that's not a lock at this stage, which makes him a risky roll in fantasy lineups, given the Patriots' Monday night kickoff.
