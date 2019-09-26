Play

Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice

Burkhead (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.

That's back-to-back limited sessions for Burkhead, though at this stage, there's been nothing suggest that he'll miss Sunday's game against the Bills. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if he's assigned a Week 4 injury designation or is removed from the Patriots' final injury report of the week altogether.

