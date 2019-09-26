Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice
Burkhead (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.
That's back-to-back limited sessions for Burkhead, though at this stage, there's been nothing suggest that he'll miss Sunday's game against the Bills. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if he's assigned a Week 4 injury designation or is removed from the Patriots' final injury report of the week altogether.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited by foot issue•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Best NE back in Week 3 win•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Should benefit from White's absence•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Totals 68 yards in blowout•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Leads team in rushing Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sees limited action Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...