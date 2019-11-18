Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs five carries Sunday

Burkhead was on the field for 21 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.

In the process, Burkhead carried five times for 14 yards and caught two of his three targets for 34 yards. Looking ahead, Burkhead's weekly volume in the Patriots' attack will be difficult to project so long as top back Sony Michel and change-of-pace/pass-catching ace James White remain healthy. As a result, Burkhead's fantasy utility is limited to deeper formats.