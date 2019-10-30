Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Burkhead (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Burkhead returned to action in this past Sunday's win over the Browns and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect his Wednesday limitations were a case of routine practice rep management.

