Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Burkhead (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Burkhead returned to action in this past Sunday's win over the Browns and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect his Wednesday limitations were a case of routine practice rep management.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Posts 13 snaps in return to action•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: At practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...