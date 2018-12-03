Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs seven carries Week 13
In his first game back since returning from IR, Burkhead logged 17 out of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings, en route to carrying seven times for 20 yards and hauling in both of his targets for 21 yards.
Meanwhile, James White received 33 snaps and a team-high seven catches, while Sony Michel saw action on 30 snaps and led the team with 17 carries. Burkhead's versatility will lead to his share of touches each week, but at this stage Michel is the team's preferred early-down option and White is a big part of the passing game. That may not leave enough looks for Burkhead to be a reliable fantasy option, but keep in mind that he is one backfield injury away from relevance on that front.
