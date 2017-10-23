Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs six carries in return to action
Burkhead carried six times for 31 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
In his first action since injuring his ribs back on Sept. 17, Burkhead saw 13 snaps on offense (out of a possible 74) while working in a complementary role. Until his workload increases, either due to an injury to a teammate, or as a strategic/game-flow approach by the Patriots' coaching staff, he'll be a speculative fantasy option.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Removed from injury report•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected to play Week 6•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...