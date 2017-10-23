Burkhead carried six times for 31 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

In his first action since injuring his ribs back on Sept. 17, Burkhead saw 13 snaps on offense (out of a possible 74) while working in a complementary role. Until his workload increases, either due to an injury to a teammate, or as a strategic/game-flow approach by the Patriots' coaching staff, he'll be a speculative fantasy option.