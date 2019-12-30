Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs six carries in Week 17

Burkhead carried six times for 48 yards and hauled in his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Dolphins.

Burkhead thus finishes the 2019 regular season with 65 carries for 302 yards and three TDs to go along with 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 279 yards in 13 games. Looking ahead to the postseason, the 29-year-old -- who is under contract with the Patriots through the 2020 season -- will continue to work in a complementary role behind lead back Sony Michel and pass-catching ace James White.