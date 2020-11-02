Burkhead carried six times for 26 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Burkhead was on the field for 32 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Week 8, while Damien Harris logged 20 snaps and 16 carries (for 101 yards and a TD) and James White was out there for 31 snaps, en route to recording two carries and two catches. It's a time-share arrangement that doesn't give Burkhead much of a weekly floor, with Harris serving as the Patriots' primary ball-carrier and White the team's top receiving threat out of the backfield.