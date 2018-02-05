Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs three carries Sunday
Burkhead carried three times for 18 yards and hauled in his only target for 46 yards in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Burkhead logged nine snaps (of a possible 76) Sunday, while James White recorded 45 snaps and Dion Lewis was out there for 21 snaps. During the regular season, Burkhead logged 64 carries for 264 yards and five TDs, while catching 30 passes for 254 yards and three TDs in 10 games. The 27-year-old is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but we suspect that the Patriots would like to keep the versatile Burkhead around, at the right price.
