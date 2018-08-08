Patriots' Rex Burkhead: May have minor injury
Burkhead spent part of Wednesday's practice on a rehab field, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
A full practice participant up to this point, Burkhead took part in the beginning of Wednesday's walkthrough before moving to a side field that's typically reserved for ailing players. While there's no indication of a serious injury, he seems unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against Washington.
