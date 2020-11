The Patriots are concerned that Burkhead tore the ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 27-20 loss at Houston, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Burkhead suffered a knee injury in the second half and was unable to return to the game. If the Pats' fears come to fruition, he'll end the campaign with 274 rushing yards, 192 yards receiving and six total touchdowns in 10 games. In that scenario, James White would become the team's primary pass-catching option out of the backfield.