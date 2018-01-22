Burkhead (knee) rushed once for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 24-20 AFC conference championship game victory over the Jaguars.

Burkhead's role turned out to be unexpectedly minimal in his first game action since Week 15, as his only touch was a first-half end-around rush. The fifth-year pro didn't appear to suffer any setbacks to his knee during the contest, and with lead back Dion Lewis notching just nine carries overall in his own right, it appears that his scant opportunity was essentially a byproduct of game script. Burkhead also saw fellow pass-catching specialist James White garner six touches and five total targets, which also played a factor in his scarce usage. It remains to be seen how master game planner Bill Belichick will opt to utilize his three-headed backfield in Super Bowl LII, but given Burkhead's red-zone success on the ground in the latter portion of the regular season, it's likely he'll be in for a more prominent role.