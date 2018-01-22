Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Minimal role in conference championship
Burkhead (knee) rushed once for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 24-20 AFC conference championship game victory over the Jaguars.
Burkhead's role turned out to be unexpectedly minimal in his first game action since Week 15, as his only touch was a first-half end-around rush. The fifth-year pro didn't appear to suffer any setbacks to his knee during the contest, and with lead back Dion Lewis notching just nine carries overall in his own right, it appears that his scant opportunity was essentially a byproduct of game script. Burkhead also saw fellow pass-catching specialist James White garner six touches and five total targets, which also played a factor in his scarce usage. It remains to be seen how master game planner Bill Belichick will opt to utilize his three-headed backfield in Super Bowl LII, but given Burkhead's red-zone success on the ground in the latter portion of the regular season, it's likely he'll be in for a more prominent role.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Available Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In line to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected back for AFC title game•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not playing Saturday•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...