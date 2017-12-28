Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Misses another practice Thursday
Burkhead (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Burkhead continues to trend toward inactive status for Sunday's game against the Jets. Meanwhile, fellow running back Mike Gillislee (knee) has also missed back-to-back practices. Added clarity on the Patriots' Week 17 backfield composition should arrive upon the release of Friday's injury report, with James White, who missed Week 16's game with an ankle injury, working in a limited fashion this week.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sidelined at Wednesday's practice•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sprained knee confirmed•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to miss time•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.