Burkhead (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Burkhead continues to trend toward inactive status for Sunday's game against the Jets. Meanwhile, fellow running back Mike Gillislee (knee) has also missed back-to-back practices. Added clarity on the Patriots' Week 17 backfield composition should arrive upon the release of Friday's injury report, with James White, who missed Week 16's game with an ankle injury, working in a limited fashion this week.