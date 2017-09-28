Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Misses practice again
Burkhead (ribs) remained absent from practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Burkhead looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If he's inactive in Week 4, look for Dion Lewis to see some added touches in the Patriots' backfield while working behind Mike Gillislee and James White.
