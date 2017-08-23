Burkhead (undisclosed) missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, making him unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Burkhead had 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown Saturday against Houston, but he apparently came out of the preseason game with some kind of injury. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee (hamstring) returned to full participation at Tuesday's practice, potentially setting him up to feature in Friday's matchup with Detroit. The New England backfield remains a mystery, with Burkhead, Gillislee, James White and Dion Lewis all candidates to earn major roles. There may not be any real answers before Week 1, as coach Bill Belichick has a history of taking things on a game-by-game basis in the backfield. In the past, the approach was typically due to a lack of talent, whereas this time around there seems to be a glut of it.