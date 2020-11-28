site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Moved to IR
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
5:49 pm ET 1 min read
Burkhead (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This was simply a transactional designation as Burkhead already ruled himself out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL. The veteran back will aim to be healthy in time for 2021 training camp.
