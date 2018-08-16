Patriots' Rex Burkhead: No-go Thursday
Burkhead (undisclosed) was not present for warmups prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The running back's next opportunity to suit up will thus arrive in next Friday's exhibition tilt against the Panthers.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Unlikely to play in exhibition•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Absent from practice•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: May have minor injury•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In the goal-line mix?•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Added competition on tap•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Gets $5.5 million guaranteed•
