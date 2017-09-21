Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not at practice Thursday
Burkhead (ribs) was not working at Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if the Patriots are simply exercising caution with their versatile running back, but if Burkhead doesn't practice in some capacity Friday, his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Texans would not appear strong.
