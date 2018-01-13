Burkhead (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's tilt against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burkhead was deemed questionable heading into the weekend, but it does not look like he has been able to recover in time. With Mike Gillislee (knee) expected to be sidelined, expect Dion Lewis and James White to handle the bulk of the work out of the backfield. A final decision on Burkhead's status will likely be revealed when the Patriots release their inactives prior to the game.