Burkhead (unspecified issue) is not slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

It remains unclear as to what's ailing Burkhead, who missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but while he's unavailable Friday, fellow running back Mike Gillislee is poised to suit up.

