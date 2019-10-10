Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not playing, as expected

Burkhead (foot) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

Burkhead sat out this past Sunday's game against Washington, and the Patriots will give the running back some extra healing time, with the team's next contest not until Oct. 21 against the Jets. With Burkhead still sidelined, Sony Michel is in line to head New England's Week 6 backfield, while James White handles change-of-pace/pass-catching duties and Brandon Bolden works in a complementary role which of late has led to limited touches, but has yielded him a TD in each of his two last outings.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories