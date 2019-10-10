Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not playing, as expected
Burkhead (foot) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Giants.
Burkhead sat out this past Sunday's game against Washington, and the Patriots will give the running back some extra healing time, with the team's next contest not until Oct. 21 against the Jets. With Burkhead still sidelined, Sony Michel is in line to head New England's Week 6 backfield, while James White handles change-of-pace/pass-catching duties and Brandon Bolden works in a complementary role which of late has led to limited touches, but has yielded him a TD in each of his two last outings.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In line to sit Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited during walkthrough•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as limited on practice estimate•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...