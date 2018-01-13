Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not playing Saturday
Burkhead (knee) is listed as inactive Saturday against the Titans.
Burkhead was unable to take advantage of the Patriots' first-round bye, missing his third consecutive game in the process. With Mike Gillislee (knee) also on the inactive list, New England's backfield will be the domain of Dion Lewis and, to a lesser extent, James White.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Still favoring left knee•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Present for practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains out this week•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...