Burkhead (knee) is listed as inactive Saturday against the Titans.

Burkhead was unable to take advantage of the Patriots' first-round bye, missing his third consecutive game in the process. With Mike Gillislee (knee) also on the inactive list, New England's backfield will be the domain of Dion Lewis and, to a lesser extent, James White.

