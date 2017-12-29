Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not practicing again
Burkhead (knee) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Burkhead has not practiced at all this week, so signs are pointing toward him missing a second straight game Sunday. His official Week 17 status will be revealed when the Patriots release their final injury report of the week.
