Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not present at Friday's practice
Burkhead (ribs) was not present for Friday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Heraldreports.
Burkhead already sat out the last two days and will seemingly not get any work in Friday, making it highly that unlikely he will be available for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.
