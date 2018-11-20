Burkhead (neck) wasn't present for the Patriots' practice Tuesday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Burkhead resumed practicing Nov. 8, initiating a 21-day window for the Patriots to evaluate him for a return from injured reserve. Because IR rules mandate players to miss a minimum of eight weeks, Burkhead won't be eligible for activation until Week 13 against the Vikings. With that in mind, his absence Tuesday isn't necessarily an indication that he suffered a setback with the neck issue, as the Patriots could just being cautious with his usage in practice while his earliest possible return date remains just under two weeks away.

