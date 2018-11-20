Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not working at Tuesday's practice
Burkhead (neck) wasn't present for the Patriots' practice Tuesday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Burkhead resumed practicing Nov. 8, initiating a 21-day window for the Patriots to evaluate him for a return from injured reserve. Because IR rules mandate players to miss a minimum of eight weeks, Burkhead won't be eligible for activation until Week 13 against the Vikings. With that in mind, his absence Tuesday isn't necessarily an indication that he suffered a setback with the neck issue, as the Patriots could just being cautious with his usage in practice while his earliest possible return date remains just under two weeks away.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country