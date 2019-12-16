Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Notches 33-yard TD
Burkhead logged 20 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, en route to carrying six times for 53 yards, including a 33-yard TD in the fourth quarter of the contest.
Burkhead, who also caught both of his targets for six yards, was out-snapped by both Sony Michel (27) and James White (25) , with his TD run salvaging the day for him fantasy-wise. With sporadic volume the norm, Burkhead's lineup utility is restricted to deeper formats.
