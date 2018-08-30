Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Optimism with regard to Week 1
Jeff Howe of the Athletic relays that there has "been a constant sense of optimism" with regard to Burkhead's (knee) Week 1 availability.
Burkhead is bouncing back from what has been described as a slight tear in his knee, but he's been practicing and thus trending in the right direction. Meanwhile, Howe suggests that there seems to be less certainly with regard to Sony Michel's (knee) status for the Patriots' season opener. The duo's official practice participation level next week will provide added context to their Week 1 status, but it's not hard to imagine both players being listed as "questionable" for New England's Sept. 9 opener against the Texans. Assuming he's available out of the gate, the versatile Burkhead has a chance to be a focal point in the team's offense early on, notably while the team copes with wideout Julian Edelman's looming four-game absence. Once Michel is up to speed, he'll of course be a threat to cut into Burkhead's workload, but in the short-term, Burkhead could emerge as the safer lineup option.
