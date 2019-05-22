Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Part of crowded backfield
Burkhead will face competition during the upcoming season in a crowded Patriots backfield that now includes third-round draft pick Damien Harris, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
In addition to Harris and Burkhead, the Patriots will return lead runner Sony Michel for his second season, while James White is locked in as the team's passing-down back. Prior to the draft, Burkhead profiled as a versatile complementary piece behind Michel and White, but the arrival of Harris muddles Burkhead's path to carries. With Brandon Bolden also back in the mix as a core special-teams contributor, the backfield now goes five deep, which is one more than Bill Belichick typically prefers to keep on the 53-man roster. The numbers game could easily work itself out before Week 1 if/when injuries hit, but for now, it's tough to project any sort of reliable workload for Burkhead.
