Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Part of crowded RB mix
Burkhead is part of a crowded Patriots' backfield that now includes third-round draft pick Damien Harris, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Meanwhile, lead back Sony Michel returns for his second season as a pro and James White remains locked in as the team's change-of-pace back. Prior to the the draft, Burkhead profiled as a versatile complementary piece behind both Michel and White, but the addition of Harris muddles Burkhead's path to carries. With Brandon Bolden back in the mix as a depth back/core special-teamer, the team's backfield now goes five deep and typically Bill Belichick prefers to keep four running backs on the team's active roster. Of course, the numbers game could easily work itself out in advance of Week 1, if/when injuries hit, but for now, it's tough to project any sort of reliable workload for Burkhead this coming season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...