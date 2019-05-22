Burkhead is part of a crowded Patriots' backfield that now includes third-round draft pick Damien Harris, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, lead back Sony Michel returns for his second season as a pro and James White remains locked in as the team's change-of-pace back. Prior to the the draft, Burkhead profiled as a versatile complementary piece behind both Michel and White, but the addition of Harris muddles Burkhead's path to carries. With Brandon Bolden back in the mix as a depth back/core special-teamer, the team's backfield now goes five deep and typically Bill Belichick prefers to keep four running backs on the team's active roster. Of course, the numbers game could easily work itself out in advance of Week 1, if/when injuries hit, but for now, it's tough to project any sort of reliable workload for Burkhead this coming season.