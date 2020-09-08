The Patriots head into Week 1 with a backfield led by Sony Michel, Burkhead and James White, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Rookie J.J. Taylor is also in the depth mix, but with Lamar Miller no longer on the team and Damien Harris (finger/IR) slated to miss at least three games, Burkhead does have a path to early-season touches, especially if the Patriots elect to ease projected top option Michel back into the mix, given that he's bouncing back from a foot injury. Accurately predicting the Patriots' carry allotments is a frustrating endeavor, but with less competition to contend with, Burkhead could see enough of an early-season role to merit deep league/flex consideration.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Veteran competition arrives•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Restructures contract•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs six carries in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Redeems fumble with late-game TD•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Notches 33-yard TD•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Records seven carries Sunday•