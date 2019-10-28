Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Posts 13 snaps in return to action

Burkhead logged 13 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.

In his first game since Sept. 29, Burkhead carried three times for four yards and caught his only target for nine yards. As long as top back Sony Michel and change-of-pace/pass-catching ace James White remain healthy, the versatile Burkhead's weekly volume in the New England offense will be difficult to project.