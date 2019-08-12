Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Practicing fully
Burkhead took part in full-speed drills at Monday's practice, NESN's Zack Cox reports.
Burkhead, who sat out all three joint practices with the Lions last week, suited up for Thursday's preseason opener against Detroit but did not play. His activities Monday suggest that he could see action Saturday against the Titans, however. As the Patriots backfield is currently comprised, Burkhead remains a useful cog given his versatility. That said, volume figures to be an issue for him so long as starter Sony Michel and change-of-pace back James White are available. Additionally, rookie Damien Harris is on hand and is another candidate to see complementary touches in the New England offense.
