Burkhead (knee) was present for practice Tuesday, but did not participate in positional drills at the beginning of the session, the Boston Herald reports.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston, Burkhead has been dealing with what's been referred to as a slight tear in his knee. Though that sounds ominous, Howe adds that there's a good chance it's an issue Burkhead could have played through in a regular-season context. Supporting the notion that the injury is not a major concern is the running back's continued presence on the field, since returning to practice Sunday. With first-rounder Sony Michel still not practicing following a knee procedure, Burkhead (assuming his health) is candidate to see added work out of the gate this season, in the event that Michel is limited, or even sidelined, to start the coming campaign.