Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Present for practice, but limited
Burkhead (knee) was present for practice Tuesday, but did not participate in positional drills at the beginning of the session, the Boston Herald reports.
Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston, Burkhead has been dealing with what's been referred to as a slight tear in his knee. Though that sounds ominous, Howe adds that there's a good chance it's an issue Burkhead could have played through in a regular-season context. Supporting the notion that the injury is not a major concern is the running back's continued presence on the field, since returning to practice Sunday. With first-rounder Sony Michel still not practicing following a knee procedure, Burkhead (assuming his health) is candidate to see added work out of the gate this season, in the event that Michel is limited, or even sidelined, to start the coming campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...