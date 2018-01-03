Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Present for practice Wednesday
Burkhead (knee) was on the field for the start of practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
The extent of Burkhead's involvement in the session remains to be seen, but it's a positive sign nonetheless after he was unable to practice in any capacity last week before being ruled out of the regular-season finale against the Jets. Burkhead, who has missed the Patriots' last two games with the sprained left knee, will have more than a week to recover before the team kicks off postseason play in the divisional round Jan. 13. If Burkhead's knee presents no complications in subsequent practices, he should reclaim the change-of-pace role he had been filling behind starting tailback Dion Lewis.
