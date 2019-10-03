Play

Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Puts in limited session

Burkhead (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Burkhead's reps were restricted for the second straight day, no reports have surfaced suggesting the 29-year-old's availability for Sunday's game in Washington is in any real jeopardy. After fellow running back James White returned from a one-game absence to play in the Week 4 win over Buffalo, Burkhead saw a significantly downsized role. He garnered one touch (a seven-yard reception) and was on the field for just 12 of the Patriots' 65 offensive plays, which equated to a season-low 18 percent snap share.

