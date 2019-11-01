Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Questionable for Week 9

Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Burkhead returned to action in the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Browns, and with no reported setbacks in that contest, he's expected to be good to go Sunday. His Week 9 status gains added import after James White (toe) was added to the injury report Friday and is also listed as questionable. If White ends up being limited or sits out this weekend, Burkhead would likely absorb a decent share of the team's change-of-pace duties behind lead back Sony Michel.